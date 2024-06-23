Punjab: Drug racket operated by US-based smuggler busted, three arrested

The Amritsar police busted a narcotics nexus and arrested three people, who were working on the instructions of a United States-based smuggler, from Ajnala, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday. The pistols recovered from the accused in Ajnala on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Taking to its official X handle, DGP Yadav posted, “Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, has busted narcotics-organised crime nexus by arresting three associates working on the directions of USA-based smuggler Bhola Havelian (brother of Ranjit Cheeta).”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Ranjit Cheeta was the mastermind behind the smuggling of 532 packets of heroin, which were seized by the customs department at ICP Attari in July 2019.

Those arrested have been identified as Karanjit Singh of Khalra, Tarn Taran, Akash Seth alias Raghu and Sukhdeep Singh, both residents of Raja Sansi in Amritsar.

Police teams have recovered six pistols— including five .30 bore Star pistols and one 9mm Glock— along with six live cartridges and 10 magazines, 200gm heroin and one electronic weighing machine from their possession.

Giving details about the operation, Yadav said following intel inputs that associates of Sarwan Singh have retrieved a weapon consignment special checkposts were set up in Ajnala, leading to the arrest of the trio. Based on the disclosures of Akash alias Raghu, police recovered the drugs and cartridges.

Amritsar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said probe has also revealed that Akash alias Raghu’s cousin Sanjam alias Mathi of Ajnala, presently lodged in Amritsar Jail, introduced him to Bhola Havelian. “We will bring Sanjam on production warrant for further revelations,” he added.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Ajnala police station.

Notably, Bhola Havelian also carries a reward of ₹2 lakh on his head in a 2020 drug haul case.