Punjab: Drugs case: 2 weeks on, dismissed cop’s ‘aide’ yet to be nabbed; IB joins probe

Over two weeks after a Punjab Police constable, now dismissed, was arrested by Bathinda cops with heroin, they are yet to nab her co-accused Balwinder Singh. He was nominated in the case based on investigation as well as allegations made by his estranged wife, Gurmeet Kaur. Amandeep Kaur, who was dismissed on April 3, is currently lodged at Bathinda central jail. (HT File)

Balwinder, who worked as a private ambulance driver earlier, was spotted at the Bathinda district court complex on April 3, where he had an altercation with his spouse. Despite significant police presence on the spot, Balwinder could not be arrested. He even talked to the media before leaving the spot.

Amandeep Kaur, who was dismissed on April 3, is currently lodged at Bathinda central jail. Her judicial custody will end on April 22.

Officials close to the investigation said the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has joined the probe and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also put in a request on April 8 with the Bathinda police to question Amandeep Kaur.

“A district court had sent her to police remand thrice for questioning. NCB’s request was received by Bathinda police on April 8, the day when a court sent her to judicial custody. NCB was informed about the legal status of her custody, and the district police have not any fresh communication for her questioning. NCB may question Amandeep after her judicial remand ends,” said a police official associated with the investigation.

Senior officials confirmed that IB was part of the probe with district police. However, the officials remained tight-lipped over the details of the investigation.

“Balwinder’s arrest is awaited as he may spill the beans during questioning. Teams are raiding various places to nab him,” the officials added. According to the investigators, IB’s involvement comes over suspicion that Amandeep Kaur was being patronised by senior Punjab Police officials.

A native of Bathinda’s Chak Fateh Singh Wala village, Amandeep Kaur was arrested from Badal Road, on the periphery of Bathinda town, on April 2 after a recovery of 17.71 gm heroin from her SUV.

Amandeep Kaur, posted in Mansa, was attached to Bathinda police lines at the time. She was dismissed from service by the Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The arrest drew widespread attention after reports that she was being patronised by a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, currently posted in Punjab. However, investigators say the probe so far has not established any such connection.