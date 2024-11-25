Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Dubai passenger arrested with 1.50 crore gold hidden in clothes at Amritsar airport

ByPress Trust of India, Amritsar
Nov 25, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The Customs officials intercepted the passenger on suspicion and recovered 2,674 grams of gold from him

Gold worth 1.50 crore was recovered from a passenger at Amritsar airport who arrived on a flight from Dubai, officials of the Customs department said on Sunday.

The passenger had concealed the gold in paste form inside his underwear and knee straps. (HT File)
The passenger had concealed the gold in paste form inside his underwear and knee straps. (HT File)

The Customs officials intercepted the passenger on suspicion and recovered 2,674 grams of gold from him. The passenger had concealed the gold in paste form inside his underwear and knee straps, they said.

Following the extraction process, the paste was converted into two gold bars weighing 1,935.14 grams (net weight) which is valued at 1,50,32,167.

The passenger was arrested under relevant Sections of the Customs Act, 1962.

“A probe into the case is on,” said a Customs official.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On