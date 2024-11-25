Punjab: Dubai passenger arrested with 1.50 crore gold hidden in clothes at Amritsar airport

Gold worth ₹1.50 crore was recovered from a passenger at Amritsar airport who arrived on a flight from Dubai, officials of the Customs department said on Sunday. The passenger had concealed the gold in paste form inside his underwear and knee straps. (HT File)

The Customs officials intercepted the passenger on suspicion and recovered 2,674 grams of gold from him. The passenger had concealed the gold in paste form inside his underwear and knee straps, they said.

Following the extraction process, the paste was converted into two gold bars weighing 1,935.14 grams (net weight) which is valued at ₹1,50,32,167.

The passenger was arrested under relevant Sections of the Customs Act, 1962.

“A probe into the case is on,” said a Customs official.