Ludhiana Focal Point dyeing units allowed to operate at limited capacity

Two weeks after dyeing units at the Focal Point were shut down due to anomalies in the functioning of the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has allowed the units to operate again with a limited capacity. The PPCB had also imposed an environmental compensation of ₹75 lakh on the Punjab Dyeing Association (PDA) (focal point module).

The PPCB officials said that the PDA has been allowed to operate the CETP at 15 millon litres a day capacity, the same will be increased after observing the functioning.

The chief engineer, PPCB, Pardeep Gupta said, “The PDA has deposited the environmental compensation, the process of cleaning, maintenance, and stabilisation of the CETP which has a capacity of 40 MLD has been completed, and after due consideration, it has been decided to allow them to start operation.” He added that the PPCB will conduct regular checks and oversee the functioning and take action against the units found flouting the norms.

He said that for the start, the CETP will be operated at a limited capacity to observe whether it is functioning up to the mark. He added that regular samples will be collected to keep a record.

The PPCB had imposed an interim environmental compensation of ₹75 lakh on the PDA (focal point module) for allegedly discharging untreated industrial waste into the Buddha nullah. The PDA had also been directed to submit ₹1 crore as a bank guarantee as an assurance to upgrade the CETP as per the prescribed standards, the EV was to be deposited within seven days.

The PPCB had also sealed the boilers installed within the premises of the member industries. The move had come days after the members of the house panel on Buddha nullah and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal took strong note of the violations at the Focal Point Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP).

The directors of the Punjab Dyers Association (Focal point module), which is the body responsible for the functioning of the CETP with a capacity to treat 40 million litres per day, were called for a personal hearing with the chairman of the PPCB on June 12.

The chairman of the board had observed that the “PDA (CETP 40 MLD) is continuously and intentionally violating the environmental laws and degrading the water quality of Buddha nallah, leading to the Sutlej and non-complying with the directions issued by the board from time to time.”