Punjab: ED attaches 12cr assets of ex-naib tehsildar, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached properties worth ₹12.31 crore belonging to former revenue officials and property dealers in a money laundering case, a spokesperson of the probe agency said. Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot. (HT Photo)

Officials said house and other properties in the name of former naib tehsildar Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot, former patwari Iqbal Singh and some property dealers, located in SAS Nagar, Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur, have been attached.

The agency had registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in March 2021 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Jalandhar.

The case pertains to alleged illegal allotment of 102 acres of ‘shamlat’ land, or common village land, at Seonk village in Mohali’s Kharar tehsil to ‘ineligible’ villagers, and outsiders in some instances, and its sale.

Investigators found the accused fraudulently obtained the power of attorney of the landowners.

The ED spokesperson said that during investigation, it was found that the accused laundered the sale proceeds through bank accounts of power of attorney holders and in cash. The official said the money was shared among the accused. “The money was used in purchase of immovable properties and for personal expenditure,” the spokesperson added.

The ED arrested Dhoot, then posted as naib tehsildar at Majri, SAS Nagar, in April 2023. On June 2, 2023, the agency attached property worth ₹8 crore belonging to Dhoot. The PMLA case stems from a chargesheet filed against Dhoot and others by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB).

The VB had booked 11 individuals, including Dhoot, kanungo Raghubir Singh, patwari Iqbal Singh, nambardar Gurnam Singh and property dealers Sham Lal and others. Dhoot and Sham Lal, the key accused as per the VB probe, were arrested in November 2022.

The incident dates back to 2017, when Dhoot was posted as a naib tehsildar in Majri, allegedly prepared fake land documents in collusion with the other accused, and got the land registered in the name of their acquaintances.

Later, the plots were reportedly sold at high rates. The ED had detected multiple transactions between builders, developers and Dhoot, and investments in two marriage palaces in Hoshiarpur district.

On February 26, 2025, Punjab government dismissed Dhoot from services for his alleged involvement in the incident after an inquiry by former additional district and sessions judge BR Bansal. The inquiry found Dhoot guilty of violating the Punjab Village Common Lands Act, 1961.

The inquiry report said Dhoot sanctioned multiple mutations in 2016 and 2017, transferring ownership of 10,365 kanals and 19 marlas of shamlat land in Seonk to ineligible persons, in violation of instructions issued by the revenue department and Supreme Court.

The inquiry report also said Dhoot had manipulated shares of occupants, increasing or decreasing them without verification.