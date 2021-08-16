Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab elections: Jagbir Singh Brar is SAD candidate from Jalandhar Cantt
Jagbir Singh Brar (left), a former Congress MLA who joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, in Jalandhar on Monday. (HT Photos)
Punjab elections: Jagbir Singh Brar is SAD candidate from Jalandhar Cantt

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that the former Congress leader will fight the assembly elections from Jalandhar Cantt soon after inducting him into the party fold
By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 02:54 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced that newly inducted leader Jagbir Singh Brar will be the party candidate from Jalandhar Cantonment constituency in next year’s assembly elections.

Brar, a former Congress MLA, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday in the presence of the SAD chief in Jalandhar.

Brar, who is the chairman of the Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation, was first elected as a SAD MLA from Jalandhar cantonment in 2007.

Later, he joined the People’s Party of Punjab, floated by Manpreet Singh Badal, only to leave it and walk into the Congress camp in 2012.

Brar was defeated by Pargat Singh, a former Olympian and hockey player who fought the 2012 assembly elections from Jalandhar Cantt on a SAD ticket. Pargat joined the Congress in 2016 and is the present Jalandhar Cantt MLA.

Brar lost the 2017 assembly election from Nakodar constituency.

His supporters urged the SAD leadership to field him from Jalandhar Cantt and vowed to work for his win.

