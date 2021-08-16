Afghanistan unrest: Punjab CM urges MEA to evacuate 200 stranded Sikhs

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar to arrange for the immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs, stranded in a gurdwara in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country.

In a tweet tagging the MEA, Capt Amarinder Singh said: “My government is willing to extend any help needed to ensure their safe evacuation.”

He emphasised on remaining extra vigilant at all borders of the country, saying Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban did not augur well for India.

“Afghanistan’s fall to #Taliban will strengthen the Sino-Pak nexus against India (China has already sought the militia’s help on Uyghur). The signs are not at all good, we need to be extra vigilant now at all our borders,” Capt Amarinder had tweeted on Sunday.

India is trying to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul with the Taliban seizing control of the Afghan capital after President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday following an intense onslaught by the militant outfit.

Afghanistan’s Tolo News reported that Ghani and his aides have left the country as the Taliban entered Kabul after capturing almost all major cities and provincial capitals. With inputs from PTI