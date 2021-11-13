Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab elections: Shiromani Akali Dal announces three more candidates
chandigarh news

Punjab elections: Shiromani Akali Dal announces three more candidates

Sunita Chaudhary is the candidate from Balachaur, Bitu Chatha from Patiala Rural and Bachittar Singh Kohar from Shahkot
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced 83 candidates for the Punjab elections early next year. (HT file photo)
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced 83 candidates for the Punjab elections early next year. (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced three more party candidates for Balachaur, Patiala Rural and Shahkot assembly segments. With this, the party has announced candidates for 83 segments.

Also read: Sacrilege conspiracy hatched at sect’s Sirsa headquarters: SIT in status report to high court

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that Sunita Chaudhary will be the candidate from Balachaur, Bitu Chatha from Patiala Rural and Bachittar Singh Kohar from Shahkot.

While Sunita is the daughter-in-law of former chief parliamentary secretary late Chaudhary Nand Lal, Bachittar is the grandson of the Akali stalwart from Doaba and former minister, the late Ajit Singh Kohar.

Bitu Chatha has remained councillor from Patiala Municipal Corporation. Chatha is the right hand man of former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out