Punjab elections: Shiromani Akali Dal announces three more candidates

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced three more party candidates for Balachaur, Patiala Rural and Shahkot assembly segments. With this, the party has announced candidates for 83 segments.

Also read: Sacrilege conspiracy hatched at sect’s Sirsa headquarters: SIT in status report to high court

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that Sunita Chaudhary will be the candidate from Balachaur, Bitu Chatha from Patiala Rural and Bachittar Singh Kohar from Shahkot.

While Sunita is the daughter-in-law of former chief parliamentary secretary late Chaudhary Nand Lal, Bachittar is the grandson of the Akali stalwart from Doaba and former minister, the late Ajit Singh Kohar.

Bitu Chatha has remained councillor from Patiala Municipal Corporation. Chatha is the right hand man of former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra.