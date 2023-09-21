Punjab: Ex-BJP MLA Arun Narang joins AAP

Chandigarh : In a setback to the BJP in Punjab, former MLA Arun Narang joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday. In a setback to the BJP in Punjab, former MLA Arun Narang joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.

Narang was inducted into the AAP by chief minister and state convener Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh. “The family of AAP is continuously growing in Punjab. Impressed by the pro-people policies of the AAP government, former Abohar MLA Arun Narang has joined the party,” Mann said after welcoming the former MLA into the party fold. The chief minister also said that Narang’s entry would strengthen the party in Abohar and its surrounding areas.

Narang, who first got elected to the state assembly from Abohar in 2017 by defeating Sunil Jakhar (then in Congress), was itching to get out of the BJP after it named Jakhar as the state unit president of the party in Punjab in July this year. The ex-MLA had publicly expressed his disappointment and resigned from the state executive and as in-charge of Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency following the elevation of Jakhar to the top party position in the state. He also accused the BJP leadership of ignoring the party cadre.

Jakhar had joined the BJP in May 2022 after spending over three decades in the Congress.

After meeting Mann, Narang told reporters that he would take on Sunil Jakhar and his nephew Sandeep Jakhar in Abohar in the next election and defeat them. Narang had defeated Sunil Jakhar, who won the Abohar seat thrice in a row, in 2017, but lost to Sandeep in the 2022 state elections, trailing in the third position.