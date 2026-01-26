Punjab expects spl package from Centre in ‘26 budget: CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday that the Punjab government expects to get a special economic package from the Centre in the 2026-2026 budget. Mann said that his government has initiated a decisive war against criminals and drugs. (HT Photo)

Talking to media persons at Saleran Dam, where he inaugurated an eco-tourism project developed by the water resources department, Mann said that Punjab had been feeding the entire nation and made immense sacrifices, and the state’s contributions deserved to be recognised by the Centre.

“We hope that the Union government will extend a special package to Punjab,” he said, adding that the pending commitment of ₹1,000 to every woman of the state would be fulfilled by making provisions in the state budget.

Mann said that the state government had undertaken the repair of 43,000km of roads, and if the Centre releases the outstanding Rural Development Fund (RDF), the remaining roads would also be repaired.

“The government’s priorities in the last year of its tenure are clear, and we would do whatever is possible irrespective of time. We had hit the ground running and started delivering right after coming into power. We will continue the work,” he added.

Mann said that his government has initiated a decisive war against criminals and drugs. “Unlike the previous governments which patronised gangsters and drug smugglers, our government is determined to clear the state of all criminality. Anti-drone technology had been deployed along the border and was yielding encouraging results in checking the inflow of drugs and weapons,” Mann said.

The CM, while inaugurating the eco-friendly huts at Saleran Dam, said that the project will attract tourists and create job opportunities for local youth.

“It will significantly boost income. The project has been completed at a cost of ₹2.80 crore and is expected to generate more than ₹18 lakh annual revenue,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the project had been developed with a focus on environmental sensitivity and awareness.

“Environment-friendly tourism and recreational infrastructure have been created, keeping ecological balance in mind,” he said, adding that the Punjab government is making sustained efforts to promote tourism in the Kandi belt of Punjab. “There is immense potential in these areas, and they can be developed as ideal tourist destinations to attract visitors from across the globe,” he added.

Water resources minister Barinder Goyal and MP Raj Kumar were also present on the occasion.