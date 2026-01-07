Cold, dense fog: Punjab schools to reopen on Jan 14

The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the winter holidays for all government, aided, recognised, and private schools until January 13 in view of intense cold and dense fog in the state. A family braving the winter chill at a traffic crossing in Bathinda on Wednesday. Residents were wrapped up in woollens to brave the biting cold. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains made the announcement on microblogging platform X.

“In accordance with the directives of the chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, taking into account the continuously increasing cold and fog in the state, and keeping in mind the health and safety of children and staff, holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognised, and private schools of the state until January 13. Now, all schools in the state will reopen on January 14 as per regular days,” he posted.

This is the second time the school education department extended the winter break. The school education department had initially declared holidays in all schools from December 24 to 31 and later extended them on December 31 until January 7 in view of the prevailing weather conditions.