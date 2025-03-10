Punjab: Farm union activists protest outside Sangrur MLA Bharaj’s house

Farm union activists gathered outside the house of Sangrur AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Monday on a call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to protest the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government’s failure to meet their longstanding demands despite assurances. Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the president of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), addressing the protesters in Sangrur on Monday. (HT Photo)

The protest was called after the talks with chief minister Mann broke down in Chandigarh on March 3. Mann had walked out after farmer representatives refused to call off their protest scheduled on March 5. The meeting was called to discuss nine key demands related to Punjab’s agricultural policies, including land ownership rights and compensation for land being acquired for development plans, such as the Bharat Mala Project. However, the meeting ended abruptly when the CM accused farmers of making Punjab a “dharna state” by planning to block roads and rail tracks.

Addressing the gathering in Sangrur on Monday, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the president of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), said, “The CM has denied his own promises. If all our demands are related to the central government, why did CM Mann spend two hours debating with us?” He said by walking out, Mann had insulted the farmers even as core issues of reforms in agricultural policies and fair compensation remained unresolved.

Ugrahan accused the Punjab government of attempting to tarnish the image of the farmers’ movement, saying, “We fear no one. This struggle is for our rights, and we will not be silenced.”

In response to a statement made by BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who claimed that if his party came to power in 2027, farmers would be jailed in Dibrugarh, Ugrahan said, “Let them dream, we won’t stop them.”

The SKM will be meeting on March 15 to decide on the next course of action.