Punjab farmers hold statewide protests over fuel price hike

Farmers affiliated with various organisations under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held statewide protests on Tuesday over various issues, including fuel price hike. Farmers holding protest against the rising prices of petrol, LPG and other essential commodities outside the deputy Commissioner's office in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

They held protests outside the district administrative complexes and other places, and submitted memorandums to the authorities, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Criticising the farm policies of both central and state governments, they alleged that those in power had failed to take concrete steps for the welfare of farmers

SKM-affiliated farm bodies, including Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal), also raised slogans against the Centre. In the memorandums, the SKM sought reduction in the prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas.

The farmers also demanded withdrawal of a notification, which, they alleged, deprived Punjab of its permanent representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Further, they sought restoration of enhanced crop loan limits through cooperative societies, adequate availability of fertilisers, roll back of the increase in urea prices and restoration of subsidy benefits.

The memorandums called for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for all crops in accordance with the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission and implementation of MSP based on the C2 plus 50% formula.

Among other demands were debt relief for farmers and agricultural labourers, compensation for crop losses caused by floods, hailstorms and unseasonal rains, and the withdrawal of the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025, and Seed Bill, 2025.

The farmers also sought the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers in connection with the Delhi farmers’ agitation, implementation of a farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme, release of pending agricultural power connections and formulation of a sustainable agriculture policy for Punjab.

The memorandums further demanded adequate compensation for land acquired for the infrastructure projects, reopening of trade routes through the Attari-Wagah and Hussainiwala border crossings, and a monthly pension of ₹10,000 for farmers, labourers and rural artisans above 58 years of age.