Punjab farmers plan rail roko, meter returns to oppose electricity amendment bill

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) on Tuesday announced a month-long agitation across Punjab against the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, including a two-hour symbolic rail blockade on December 5. The announcement was made at a press conference in Ludhiana addressed by senior leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher, Manjit Singh Rai, and Dilbagh Singh Gill. Also plan rail roko, sit-ins and prepaid meter returns to oppose privatisation, smart meters, and rising power costs.

The leaders alleged that the Centre was pushing the bill without consulting states, claiming it would lead to large-scale privatisation of electricity distribution, higher consumer bills, and weakened state control over power regulation. They criticised the state government for remaining silent, calling it an indirect endorsement of the Centre’s policy despite its impact on farmers and domestic consumers.

The protest will begin on December 1, when farmers submit memorandums at district administrative offices highlighting concerns over rising power costs, smart meters, and agricultural policy changes. This will be followed by the two-hour rail blockade on December 5. Farmers will return prepaid electricity meters to power department offices on December 10, and two-day sit-ins outside all DC offices on December 17–18, culminating in a statewide rail roko on December 19 if demands are not met.

Pandher warned that the government’s response in the coming weeks will determine the future intensity of the agitation. The leaders also demanded halting privatisation, cancelling FIRs against stubble burners, restoring strict clauses under the Punjab Water Pollution Act, and revising zero-tariff import agreements affecting domestic crops and dairy products.

Union leaders including Yugraj Singh Dadahoor, Chamkaur Singh Usmanwala, Raju Patto, Manjit Singh Arora, and Balwinder Singh Doaba were present at the press conference.