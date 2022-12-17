Punjab farmers’ protest takes toll on NHAI, suffers 1.33-crore loss daily

With protesting farmers shutting down its toll plazas in six districts of Punjab, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is suffering a loss of ₹1.33 crore daily.

The NHAI, which often bears the brunt of protests by farmers and other organisations, has warned the Punjab government of the impact of disruption of its operations on new projects and upkeep of existing national highways in the state, according to officials privy to the developments.

“The agency has told the state government that fee plaza operations have been completely stopped and revenue generation has taken a hit, and any further loss of revenue due to agitation by the farmers will severely affect the new projects being planned in Punjab as well as maintenance of existing national highways,” said one of the officials who did not want to be named.

18 toll plazas non-operational

Of the 18 toll plazas in nine districts made non-operational by the farmers protesting under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee two days ago, 12 are on national highways managed by the agency and the remaining six are on state highways.

The NHAI toll plazas where the protesters have laid siege to allow commuters to travel without payment of user charges are located in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Ferozepur districts.

The agencies operating these toll plazas are required to be compensated by NHAI.

Farmers to continue protest till Jan 15

The farmers, who plan to continue the siege till January 15, are protesting against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for ignoring their demands, including implementation of the minimum support price (MSP) guarantee law for crops, hiking wages of labourers under MGNREGA, providing guarantee for alternative crops to paddy and exemplary punishment to culprits of the Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan police firing in 2015.

Another toll plaza in Jagjitpura village of Barnala on the Moga-Tallewal-Barnala national highway has been non-operational since August 27 due to protests.

The NHAI, the nodal agency of the central agency for managing national highways, has written to the state government about the revenue loss and sought its immediate intervention as per the “State Support Agreement” to ensure the smooth functioning of toll plazas.

Will set wrong precedence

The agency, while seeking the administrative and police assistance for resumption of toll plazas, has conveyed that in case these frequent protests on toll plazas are not curbed, it will set a wrong precedence, as people will make use of such methods of protest on various other issues in future.

This situation would not only affect the functioning of National Highways Authority of India but also the overall economy of the state, it has pointed out to the state government.

During the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s three farm laws in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan in 2020-21 also, the NHAI suffered a revenue loss of ₹2,731 crore, according to information shared by the government in the Rajya Sabha. The stir, which started in Punjab and then spread to Haryana and parts of Rajasthan, had affected a total of 60 to 65 NH toll plazas.

