Punjab: Father-son duo crushed to death in Jalandhar

A father-son duo was crushed to death in a collision between two speeding vehicles in Jalandhar’s posh Model Town area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Police said one of the vehicles hit them in which both the victims received serious injuries. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Sharma (53) and his 17-year-old-son, who were standing on the roadside when one of the cars hit them after losing control. The victims were returning from a birthday party.

Police said as per the available information, the incident occurred near a private hospital when two speeding vehicles, which were reportedly racing, collided with each other and lost control.

Police said one of the vehicles hit them in which both the victims received serious injuries. They were rushed to the local hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. Four other persons including drivers of the vehicles were also injured in the incident.

Police said the bodies of the victims were handed over to the aggrieved family after postmortem and the case will be registered under required sections on the basis of statement of the family.

Division number-6 police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary said the case has been registered against the unidentified driving under sections of 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified car driver(s).