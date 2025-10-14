Punjab feels the dengue sting as cases soar to 1,671

Dengue cases are climbing rapidly in Punjab, with the tally this season reaching 1,671 as of Monday. The “dengue season” generally runs from July to November, due to monsoon rains that create breeding grounds for mosquitoes. (HT)

As per the Punjab health department data, Patiala remains the worst-affected district with 302 cases so far. Ludhiana follows with 190 confirmed cases. Last year, Punjab had reported 6,260 cases.

While the situation is under control, health officials have cautioned residents to take precautions, as dengue cases are expected to surge till November.

The data revealed that the state had reported 1,388 cases until October 8, while the count was 1,341 during the corresponding period last year. After October 8, Patiala alone reported 43 confirmed cases of dengue, while Ludhiana reported 28 fresh cases. Sangrur district has also logged 28 cases of dengue and 39 cases of chikungunya this season.

Health officials claimed that they had already increased testing for dengue, with over 40,000 tests conducted across the state so far.

“The untimely rainfall in the first week of October has increased the threat of dengue spread, as puddles have led to fresh breeding of mosquitoes. The next two to three weeks are crucial,” said a senior health official, pleading anonymity.

The virus that causes dengue fever is transmitted by the bite of Aedes Aegypti mosquito, recognised by black and white markings on its legs. Hence, authorities have advised residents to prevent water stagnation that allows mosquito breeding, apart from taking steps to avoid mosquito bites.

Patiala district epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said, “Community participation is the need of the hour. Remove any stagnant water in or around your home, and clean birdbaths and flower pots once a week. People should continue using mosquito repellents and creams for the next month. Medical advice should be sought if high fever continues for two consecutive days.”

Four dengue serotypes

Aedes mosquitoes are primarily active during daylight hours, with their peak biting periods occurring in the early morning and late afternoon. They typically target the ankles, feet, lower legs and arms.

There are four dengue virus serotypes — DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4, which means that it is possible to be infected four times.

The DENV-2 variant, which is the most serious, causes more serious symptoms and can also be fatal, unlike the other variants, which mostly cause flu-like symptoms. Its symptoms include vomiting, abdominal pain, high fever, restlessness, confusion, and bleeding gums and nose. It also leads to severe stages of dengue like dengue haemorrhage syndrome (DHS) and dengue shock syndrome (DSS). Hence, timely diagnosis is crucial.

The ELISA test (Ns1/IgM) to confirm dengue is available for free at all 882 Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state, along with district and civil hospitals.

Pvt labs overcharging for dengue test

Amid the rising dengue cases, some private labs in the state — disregarding a cap put by the government — have been found overcharging for the dengue test. The government has already capped the price for the dengue test at ₹600. However, these laboratories are being found charging anywhere between ₹700 and ₹1,000.