Punjab: Five associates of two gangs arrested in Tarn Taran

Five associates belonging to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, who had allegedly planned targeted killings, were arrested by the Punjab Police, officials said on Sunday. The accused (with their faces covered) after being arrested in Tarn Taran. (HT Photo)

“In a major breakthrough, Tarn Taran Police arrested 5 associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, seizing 4 weapons, including a Glock 9mm pistol, Punjab’s director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X.

The DGP said the preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had planned targeted killings.

“Important information has been uncovered about the shooter involved in a recent targeted murder by the gang in the Tarn Taran area. This marks a major breakthrough in identifying their network,” said the DGP, adding that further investigations are ongoing to trace their backward and forward linkages.

The police have identified the aaccused as Gurmeet Singh alias Rawal of village Bhagwanpur in Batala, Harpal Singh of village Nurpur in Gurdaspur, Lovepreet Singh alias NP of village Nawapind in Amritsar, Shamsher Singh alias Shera Passian and Sandeep Singh alias Goli, both of Kot Khalsa in Amritsar.

The police have recovered four weapons including a sophisticated USA-made 9MM Glock pistol, two .32 bore pistols, one country-made pistol along with 15 live cartridges and three magazines. They have also impounded the accused’s vehicle, which does not have a registration number, used in the crime.

The DGP Yadav later said that during interrogation the accused confessed that the seized weapons were supplied by Jaggu Bhagwanpuria through his associate, and they were planning to execute target killings on the instance of gangster Amritpal Batth.

The arrested individuals are linked to multiple criminal cases, including attempted murder, illegal arms possession and gang-related violence, he added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Tarn Taran, Abhimanyu Rana, said based on a tip-off about the suspects travelling in a Hyundai Creta car, a police team laid a ‘naka’ (check barrier) at Jandiala. The team intercepted the vehicle, leading to the arrest of Gurmeet, Lovepreet Singh and Harpal, the SSP said.

“Further, after interrogating them two more gang members, Shamsher and Sandeep were also apprehended. This operation is a significant success in our ongoing efforts to curb gang activity in the region,” the SSP added.

A case has been registered under various sections of the BNS and under the Arms Act at Sadar police station in Tarn Taran, the SSP said.