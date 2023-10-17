Punjab: Former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested, remanded for 14 days

Former Congress MLA and DCC president Kulbir Singh Zira was arrested from his house at Zira in Ferozepur district early on Tuesday. He was booked earlier this month for allegedly disrupting government officials from performing their duties. Former Congress MLA and DCC president Kulbir Singh Zira being arrested from his house at Zira in Ferozepur district early on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Also read: Willing to engage in fresh talks on SYL canal: Khattar to Mann

After his arrest, Zira was produced before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate, who remanded him in 14 days’ judicial custody.

Acting on a complaint by a block development panchayat officer, police registered a case against him under Sections 341, 186, 268, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

The officer said that the Congress leader along with 80 of his supporters “forcibly entered into the block development office in Zira and obstructed official proceedings, jeopardised official records, which could have been tampered with, potentially causing significant losses to the office”.

A defiant Zira had told local media that he had been booked for protesting at the block development office after unearthing “misdeeds of the Aam Aadmi Party government here”.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON