Punjab: Four booked for gangraping 24-year-old in Zirakpur hotel

Punjab Police have booked four persons for allegedly gangraping a 24-year-old woman after spiking her drink at a hotel in Mohali’s Zirakpur, officials said on Saturday.

The crime had taken place two months ago, but the victim approached the police after finding out that she was pregnant.

The FIR was registered on Friday under sections 376-G (gangrape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

The accused have been identified as residents of Dasuya, Hoshiarpur. According to the victim, who hails from Faridkot, she had met one of the accused through a common friend around seven years ago. The accused had shifted abroad in 2017, but remained in contact with her through social media.

“He returned to India in October this year along with his brother and a friend. He asked me to get married to one of his friends and settle abroad. On October 31, he asked me to meet the friend,” the victim told the police.

She said that she went to meet the accused near the airport, from where he took her to a hotel in Zirakpur.

“I initially refused to meet alone, but since our common friend also insisted, I agreed. At the hotel, they ordered juice for me and spiked it before raping me,” she added.

After regaining consciousness, she called her friend and the duo confronted the accused, who allegedly threatened them with a pistol and later dropped her off at the Sohana gurdwara.

“On November 9, I got to know about my pregnancy,” the victim told the police, adding that she had not filed a complaint up to that point out of fear.

A senior police official said the accused have been booked for gangrape.