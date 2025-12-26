Punjab: Gangster Lucky Patial’s aide arrested after encounter

Police on Thursday arrested a shooter, allegedly associated with the Lucky Patial gang, following an exchange of fire on the outskirts of Patiala city, officials said. The accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Kot Ise Khan town in Moga district. He sustained a bullet injury in one of his legs during the encounter and was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he is undergoing treatment. The accused’s bike at the encounter site.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma said Manpreet’s arrest helped the police crack two sensational criminal cases which had been reported in the district lately. He said the accused was a key shooter of the Lucky Patial gang and was actively involved in extortion-related crimes.

According to the SSP, Manpreet Singh allegedly opened fire at the owner of Bharawan Da Dhaba located on the Amritsar–Delhi National Highway near Rajpura in November this year. After the attack, the gang had reportedly demanded an extortion amount of ₹2 crore from the victim.

In another incident, the accused allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a farmhouse belonging to a non-resident Indian (NRI) in Patran of Patiala district and had later demanded extortion money earlier this month, the police said. “We have seized an illegal 9mm pistol and a motorcycle from his possession,” SSP Varun Sharma said, adding that further investigations were underway to identify other members of the gang and their local associates.

Samana CIA in-charge Ankurdeep Singh, who led the operation, said Manpreet Singh had been actively operating for the Lucky Patial gang for a considerable period. “Besides the two incidents in Patiala district, the accused is also involved in criminal cases registered in Moga and Fazilka districts,” he said.

Inspector Ankurdeep said the operation was launched following a specific tip-off about the movement of the accused, who was allegedly conducting a recce for another criminal activity. When the police team intercepted him near Ramgarh village and asked him to surrender, the accused opened fire at the police party. The police retaliated in self-defence, leading to the encounter in which the accused was injured and subsequently overpowered.