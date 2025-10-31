Punjab: Giani Sultan Singh transferred to Sri Muktsar Sahib ahead of SGPC polls

A day after meeting with SAD’s breakaway faction president and former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), Granthi and former jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Giani Sultan Singh has been transferred to Sri Muktsar Sahib. Giani Sultan Singh (HT File)

The move comes ahead of the annual presidential poll of the SGPC, scheduled for November 3.

According to sources, Giani Sultan Singh has been deputed at Sri Muktsar Sahib till further orders.

Giani Sultan Singh and Giani Harpreet Singh ( as Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar), were among the Sikh clergy, who on December 2, last year, had pronounced a hukamnama (Sikh decree) for the exit of Sukhbir Singh Badal as president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which controls the SGPC due to its majority in its general house, reorganisation of the party with new leadership and revocation of Fakhr-e-Qaum Panth Rattan title conferred on party patriarch and five times Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

He along with Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh was sacked as jathedar by the SGPC which is controlled by the Badal-led SAD. Kuldeep Singh Gargaj was appointed as jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib with an additional charge of Akal Takht jathedar. However, his post of Granthi at Golden Temple was kept intact.