Punjab: Golden Temple sees return of devotees after ceasefire

A day after India and Pakistan declared a ceasefire amid ongoing cross-border tensions, the Golden Temple in Amritsar witnessed a resurgence in footfall on Sunday, with thousands of devotees gathering to pay obeisance at Sikhism’s holiest shrine. Devotees queued up to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

However, full normalcy has yet to return, with noticeable absence of out-of-state pilgrims and foreign tourists.

Long queues of devotees were seen outside the sanctum sanctorum, with crowds extending across the bridge connecting the sanctum to the “darshani deori” and its outer areas. The same rush was observed at the langar hall — the world’s largest community kitchen — where devotees waited patiently for their turn.

The holy Sikh shrine draws 1.25 lakh visitors daily on weekdays and on weekends and for religious occasions, the footfall swells between 1.5 lakh and two lakh.

“Today, there was a huge rush of devotees at Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple). However, full normalcy is yet to return. The footfall seen at the shrine was around 75% of the normal Sunday crowd. In the coming days, we expect the numbers to return to usual levels,” said Rajinder Singh Ruby, manager of the Golden Temple.

The surrounding heritage street also saw renewed activity, with shops open and locals walking around, indicating improving public confidence following the ceasefire.

Just two days earlier, the Golden Temple had seen an unprecedented drop in visitors — nearly 70% — due to heightened Indo-Pak tensions and the discovery of debris of Pakistani missiles in fields near Amritsar. The fear and uncertainty had left the temple premises unusually empty, echoing scenes from the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, when daily footfall plunged from around one lakh to just 1,000.

During that period, the temple’s daily offerings dropped sharply, from ₹23 lakh per day in 2019–20 to as little as ₹10,000 – ₹15,000. Although the current situation is improving, officials remain cautiously optimistic as the region gradually emerges from recent tensions.