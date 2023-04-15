Two temporary teachers face termination for ‘attacking’ Punjab education minister’s car

Two temporary teachers, working under Education Guarantee Scheme (EGS), have been issued a show-cause notice by the Punjab government for allegedly ‘attacking’ education minister Harjot Singh Bains’ official vehicle on April 11. The temporary teachers, who get only ₹6,000 per month, were in Chandigarh for a meeting with the minister regarding the regularisation of their jobs. The teachers, including Sukhchain Singh, denied the charge and said on April 11, there was an inordinate delay in the meeting, for which they were protesting. (File Photo)

The two teachers given show-cause notice are Sukhchain Singh, the state convener of the EGS volunteer’s union, and Sandeep Singh.

The teachers, including Sukhchain Singh, denied the charge and said on April 11, there was an inordinate delay in the meeting, for which they were protesting.

“We protested and raised slogans against the minister but definitely didn’t attack anyone or any car,” Sukhchain said.

The temporary teachers are deployed in government schools under the Education Guarantee Scheme (EGS). Many of them have been teaching students since 2003 and are getting only ₹6,000 per month as remuneration.

In the show-cause notices, the department has sought clarification from teachers within seven days. The notices have been issued by the director public instructor (secondary & elementary), Sangeeta Sharma. HT has a copy of these notices.

The department’s notice states that the education minister had to meet various associations of teachers on April 11.

“Time was also given to EGS volunteers. But before the meeting, you (teachers) attacked the education minister’s car and instigated the people against the government, which is very reprehensible and unfortunate. Due to these reasons and considering your work and behaviour unsatisfactory, there is a proposal to end your services. With this action, you have dented the image of the department,” reads the notice.

Teachers said that they were protesting at Punjab Bhawan when the minister arrived, but no untoward incident happened.

“Earlier, we had been called to Chandigarh twice for a meeting on March 28 and April 5. But on both occasions, the meeting was cancelled. The meeting on April 11 was supposed to start at 3 PM, but the minister didn’t arrive till 5:30 pm. There were also talks that a senior official will conduct the meeting instead of the minister,” Sukhchain said.

“Therefore, we staged a protest and started raising slogans. The minister spotted us protesting, and now we received these notices. We didn’t attack anyone or any car. We are demanding regularisation of our jobs, and the government is trying to end our services,” Sukhchain added.

Teachers’ Democratic Front (DTF) state president Vikram Dev Singh said, “The government is trying to suppress those who are raising their demands. This is very unfortunate and against the democratic right of protest. The department should withdraw these notices.”

DPI (secondary and elementary education), Sangeeta Sharma, said the teachers have been given time for file clarification

“They (teachers) lay down in front of the minister’s car and tried to attack the vehicle. The department has identified them through the videos and there is a proposal to end their service. We have given them time for clarification,” she said.

