Punjab government notifies 3 textile sector-specific committees

The Punjab government has notified three textile sector-specific committees for getting suggestions to pave the way for bringing further improvements in industrial policy and ease of doing business in the state. Punjab industry and commerce minister Sanjeev Arora.

Announcing this, industry and commerce minister Sanjeev Arora said that the spinning and weaving sector committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of SP Oswal from Vardhman Textiles, while Sandeep Jain from Monte Carlo Fashions Limited, Ludhiana, will head the apparels committee. The committee on the dyeing and finishing sector has been set up under Rajnish Gupta from Bala ji Dyeing. The additional deputy commissioner (general), Ludhiana, has been made the member secretary of these three committees and will coordinate with them.

“The core task for each of the committees will be to provide the government with a structured set of inputs for a customised industrial framework/policy for their specific sector, keeping in mind the state’s unique industrial eco-system along with structural and fiscal context,” the minister told reporters at a press conference here. He said the committees have been asked to submit their recommendations in writing by October 1, 2025.

“For this, the committee should examine policies and frameworks of all other relevant states in the country and develop a best-in-class policy framework for the state,” he added.

The state government had, on July 17, decided to constitute 22 sector-specific committees for a structured and collaborative engagement with industry for formulating a new industrial policy aimed at accelerating industrial growth in the state. It said these committees will be tasked with giving recommendations, including both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives. While the committees for textile sectors have been constituted, separate committee will be set up for IT, machine tools, sports and leather goods, auto and auto components, heavy machinery, bicycle, EV, renewable energy, food and processing, steel and rolling mills, logistic and warehousing, tourism and hospitality, pharmaceuticals, hospitals and healthcare, start-ups, retail, and electronic systems design and manufacturing sectors.