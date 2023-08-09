Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Summit to promote Punjab tourism soon: Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Anmol Gagan Maan

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 09, 2023 12:22 AM IST

Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister said the main objective of the summit was to promote tourism and large-scale investment in Punjab

The Punjab government has decided to organise a tourism summit in the state to promote tourism sector.

Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Anmol Gagan Maan (File photo)
Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Anmol Gagan Maan held a meeting with officials of the department here regarding the preparations for the summit.

The minister said the main objective of the summit was to promote tourism and large-scale investment in Punjab.

“Exhibitions, seminars and various events depicting various aspects related to the history and culture of the state will be organised in the summit,” she said in a statement.

Wednesday, August 09, 2023
