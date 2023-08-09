Summit to promote Punjab tourism soon: Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Anmol Gagan Maan

The Punjab government has decided to organise a tourism summit in the state to promote tourism sector. Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Anmol Gagan Maan (File photo)

Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Anmol Gagan Maan held a meeting with officials of the department here regarding the preparations for the summit.

The minister said the main objective of the summit was to promote tourism and large-scale investment in Punjab.

“Exhibitions, seminars and various events depicting various aspects related to the history and culture of the state will be organised in the summit,” she said in a statement.

