Punjab government’s resolution to claim Chandigarh political stunt: Ashwani Sharma
State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Friday termed the resolution passed by the Bhagwant Mann-led state government over Punjab’s rights on Chandigarh a “political stunt and a bid to divert the attention of the people from real issues”.
Addressing a press conference, Sharma said ‘Punjab should go to Chandigarh’ is an old stand of the BJP in Punjab and the recent announcement of the Centre to bring employees engaged with union territory (UT) Chandigarh under the Union government’s service rules in no way dilutes this stand.
“In no way this new notification dilutes any of the provision of the Punjab Re-organisation Act, 1966. The reality is that the Centre’s service rules were already applied in the UT for 25 years from November 1, 1966, to 31 December 1985,” said Sharma.
He said not only this but the Centre’s pay scales were also applicable in Punjab from January 1, 1986, to March 31, 1991, for UT employees.
“In 1991, UT employees demanded Punjab pay scale as they were higher than the Centre and now, they were agitating for Centre’s scales because now Punjab has not been able to pay the 6th Pay Commission recommendations whereas the Centre has already given salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission. Was Punjab’s stand on Chandigarh diluted when Centre’s pay scales were applicable to UT employees?” asked Sharma.
He said the Centre has already clarified that this announcement would also not be applicable to the employees who come on deputation from Punjab and Haryana in Chandigarh in 60:40 ratio.
The state BJP chief alleged that it had become a tradition in the government that whenever state governments had to cover up their failures, they target the Centre with allegations of being biased.
“On similar lines, the AAP government tried to politically cultivate the issue through this resolution. There is no logic in this move. That is why when I tried to speak inside the assembly with facts, I was not given time. The effort of the government is to misguide the public and exploit the sentiments against the Centre,” said the Pathankot MLA.
Commuters welcome smoother travel as bus-lane enforcement drive kicks off
Day One of the drive to enforce lane discipline among drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation buses, cluster buses and goods carrier vehicles led to congestion during peak hours in certain areas with buses queuing up on the extreme left lane of the road and moving at a snail's pace. Despite the hiccups, the drive was welcomed by motorists, who said they had a smoother commute on Friday with buses sticking to their lane.
BJP flays Punjab’s resolution seeking Chandigarh’s transfer to state
Senior Chandigarh-based Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have criticised the Punjab assembly's resolution against imposition of central services rules in Chandigarh. Former Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon demanded that the Chandigarh AAP councillors and the party unit should clarify if it also supported the Punjab assembly's resolution. ALSO READ: Transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab: AAP government's flashpoint with Centre He said the AAP was trying to play divisive and disruptive politics in the region.
Ludhiana residents flay NHAI as toll rates hiked
City residents have opposed National Highway Authority of India's move of revising toll charges. They rued that while Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari's recent announcement of allowing only one toll plaza within a 60 km radius has remained on paper, the toll fares have been hiked instead. The toll fee has been hiked by ₹5 to ₹50, depending on the type of vehicle.
Ludhiana: Accused of illegal conduct, four of RPF staff moved to Ferozepur for now
After the alleged non-deposition of recovered sack carrying poppy husk from outer area of Ludhiana station on March 18 with the Government Railway Police, four local staff personnels of Railway Protection Force on Thursday were temporarily moved to the Ferozepur office to ensure transparent investigation into the matter. No case has been registered against the officials so far.
Chandigarh students attend Pariksha pe Charcha’s live session
Around 80,000 students from Class IX and above attended the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, which was streamed live at the Raj Bhavan. A total of 300 UT students and teachers from Navodaya Vidyalaya, government and private schools were also in attendance, as were students from 16 colleges and technical education institutions from the city.
