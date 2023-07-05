Post-matric scholarship: 180 crore sanctioned for disbursal, Punjab tells HC

Chandigarh : The Punjab government has told the high court that ₹180 crore has been sanctioned to make payment to colleges under the post-matric scholarship programme. The Punjab government has told the high court that ₹ 180 crore has been sanctioned to make payment to colleges under the post-matric scholarship programme

The disbursement of ₹30 crore has been done on Monday and some disbursement would be made on today itself, the state’s lawyer told the high court adding that clarification was required from some colleges and time be granted for the same.

The statement by the state’s counsel was made during the hearing of a contempt petition moved by colleges in 2017 in which it was alleged that court orders on the release of funds under the post-matric scholarship have not been complied with.

In August 2013, the high court had ordered that henceforth the amount, which is paid by the central government to the state government on account of the fee of the eligible students under the scheme would be paid directly to the college and not to be deposited in the accounts of the eligible students. The dues of the colleges, which are still pending with the state government would be disbursed to colleges within a period of three months. However, as the state failed to comply with the order, the colleges moved the high court in 2017 and the matter is still pending adjudication.

On the last date of hearing on May 25, the court had taken a serious view of non-compliance of the orders. It had ordered that in case 40% of the payment is not made on or before the next date of hearing, the chief secretary would remain present in person during hearing on July 4.

As per reports submitted in the high court, the payment has been made till the financial year 2016-17 and also of the 2020-21 and 2021-22. However, the payment for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 was pending even as state had admitted that the proportionate payment has already been made by the Centre to Punjab.