Punjab government to transfer over ₹2,000 crores to farmers
: The Punjab government will transfer more than Rs. 2,000 crores into farmers’ bank accounts in lieu of MSP payments, an official said on Friday.
A spokesperson of the state government disclosed that Rs. 828 crores had already been transferred to the farmers so far. Now, the department has processed and approved payments worth Rs. 2,137 crore which will be credited by the banks directly into the accounts of the farmers on Saturday.
The official reaffirmed commitment of the state government to ensure that the farmers’ produce is purchased on priority and due payments are credited into their bank accounts within 48 hours of purchase.
Responding to a query about the ongoing visits of the central teams to assess the extent of shrivelled grains arriving in the mandis, he said that the teams had already surveyed 17 districts and it was expected that the remaining six districts would be covered on Saturday.
On the expected disruption in procurement due to overnight rain and consequent stagnation of water in the mandis, he said that the mandi board officials had worked overnight to ensure that water was cleared and there was no disruption in procurement operations on Friday.
The spokesperson said wheat arrivals had peaked in the state with more than 8.2 lakh tonnes of wheat arriving in a single day today. So far, 36 lakh tonnes of wheat have arrived in the mandis and the state procurement agencies had already procured 33 lakh tonnes of wheat.
The total quantity of unsold wheat lying across the state is just 3 lakh tons, which is 40% of a single day’s arrival, indicating smooth operations of mandis and that more than 60% of the day’s arrival is being purchased on the same day itself, he added.
-
BJP, MNS play politics over ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ chants
Mumbai: Politics over the 'Hanuman Chalisa' chants heated up in Maharashtra on Friday, as Bharatiya Janata Party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders promised to recite the prayer over loudspeakers outside temples across the state on Saturday to celebrate the birth of Hindu god, Hanuman, even as some made communally-coloured comments about the use of loudspeakers outside mosques to recite the Azaan, a call to prayer in the Islam faith.
-
Ludhiana realtor hangs self due to health issues
A 63-year-old realtor ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his office on Barewal road on Thursday. The police found a suicide note in which the realtor, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, cited health problems as the reason of ending his life. His son was the first to witness the lifeless body of his father when he reached office.
-
Death of patient in Ludhiana hospital: IMA alleges private doctor being made a scapegoat
A day after the city police booked a doctor for negligence following the death of a 37- year- old patient at Manas Hospital near Saggu Chowk, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association Punjab and Ludhiana chapter met deputy commissioner of police Simratpal Singh Dhindsa (DCP-Crime) and police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Friday. The Ludhiana Psychiatrist Welfare Society has also strongly condemned the incident that took place at the Manas hospital.
-
Delhi panel to look at revising auto, cab fares as fuel prices rocket
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will form a committee to consider revision of auto and taxi fare in the wake of rising fuel prices even as auto and taxi drivers have called for a strike on Monday. The price of CNG saw a hike of ₹2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Thursday. The last fare of autos was revised in 2019, and before that in 2013.
-
Ludhiana | 15 days after awareness drive, traffic police to crack whip on violators
After conducting an awareness drive for the past 15 days, the traffic police will launch a crackdown against traffic rule violators from April 16 onwards. According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra, the traffic police will issue challans to the violators. DCP Saumya said apart from seminars, meetings were also held with the members of auto rickshaw unions, transporters and even commuters were informed about the major offences that cause mishaps.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics