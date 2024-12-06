Punjab government transfers 10 IAS, 22 PCS officers

The Punjab government on Friday transferred 10 IAS and 22 PCS officers with immediate effect. Vikas Pratap, additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, excise, has been given the additional charge of additional chief secretary (ACS), governance reforms and public grievances, in place of Sarvjit Singh. The Punjab government on Friday transferred 10 IAS and 22 PCS officers with immediate effect. Vikas Pratap, additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, excise, has been given the additional charge of additional chief secretary (ACS), governance reforms and public grievances, in place of Sarvjit Singh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Alok Shekhar, ACS, jails and justice, has been given the additional charge of ACS, cooperation.

Similarly, Ajoy Kumar Sinha, principal secretary, finance, got the additional charge of principal secretary, power and new and renewable energy, and chairman-cum-managing director, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited in place of Rahul Tiwari.

Kumar Rahul, administrative secretary, health and family welfare, has been posted as administrative secretary, medical education and research, in addition, relieving Ravi Bhagat, special principal secretary to chief minister, of the additional charge.

Priyank Bharti, administrative secretary, science, technology and environment, has been given the additional charge of administrative secretary, forests and wildlife preservation.

Sheena Aggarwal, director and special secretary, social security, women and child development, has been posted as commissioner, NREGA, in addition.

Sandeep Kumar, available for posting, has been posted as additional registrar (administration), cooperative societies, while Sagar Setia has been posted as additional secretary, higher education and languages.

Ravinder Singh is the new additional secretary, labour, whereas Harjinder Singh, additional deputy commissioner (rural development), Ludhiana, is now ADC (general), Gurdaspur. Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, PCS, has been posted as ADC (urban development), SAS Nagar, while Rohit Gupta is now ADC (general), Ludhiana. Karamjit Singh has been posted as the chief minister’s field officer, Sangrur.

Parleen Kaur Brar, available for posting, has been posted as secretary, Punjab School Education Board, SAS Nagar.