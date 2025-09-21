Punjab governor flags off truckloads of relief material for flood victims

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday flagged off seven trucks of relief material for flood-affected families from Baba Mohan Dass Ashram in Jalandhar. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria flagging off truckloads of relief material for flood-affected families from Baba Mohan Dass Ashram in Jalandhar on Saturday. (Sourced)

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said Punjab was among the worst-affected states during the recent floods, but the indomitable spirit of Punjabis in extending help to the needy has set a new benchmark in the service of humanity.

“The unprecedented unity and service I witnessed in Punjab during this calamity was unmatched anywhere in the country. A sea of people standing together in support of flood victims to enable them recover from this natural disaster,” Kataria said.

The governor also paid obeisance at the Shiromani Shri Vishwakarma Temple in Phagwara.