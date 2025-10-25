Punjab governor Kataria calls for dismissal of suspended DIG Bhullar

Ludhiana

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria has called for the immediate dismissal of suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, whose arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has exposed a major corruption scandal.

During his visit to Ludhiana, the governor said Bhullar’s removal should serve as a warning to other officers. “His dismissal must send a message that everyone, regardless of rank, is accountable. Misconduct at this level cannot be tolerated,” Kataria told HT.

Last week, the governor took a dig at the AAP-led Punjab government over the arrest of Bhullar, saying it was “unfortunate” that despite having an elaborate administrative set-up, the government was unable to detect the corruption. He said the DIG’s arrest and subsequent recovery of cash and valuables from his premises called for introspection into the functioning of the state that failed to detect misconduct at a senior level.

The CBI arrested 2007-batch IPS officer Bhullar on October 16 for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹8 lakh from a scrap dealer of Mandi Gobindgarh. Subsequent raids on his residence in Sector 40, Chandigarh, led to the recovery of approximately ₹7.5 crore in cash, 2.5 kg of gold, 26 luxury watches and documents related to over 50 properties.

The Punjab government suspended Bhullar on October 18 under the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules. The CBI has since expanded its probe to investigate possible money-laundering and benami property links.

Governor Kataria said the case highlights “systemic rot” and urged authorities to take firm action. “When an officer at this level resorts to such bold wrongdoing, it undermines public trust. The public expects command-chain accountability. This case must not be allowed to become another showpiece — it should be a turning point,” he said.

The AAP-led Punjab government, on its part, is examining legal options to recommend the dismissal of Bhullar. Under Article 311 of the Constitution and the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, only the President of India is competent to remove or dismiss an IPS officer after due process. The state government can only initiate or recommend disciplinary action to the Centre, which must be approved by the President. According to officials. No IPS officer in Punjab has so far been dismissed from service.