Punjab governor pays respect at Gurdwara Baoli Sahib

TARN TARAN: Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Baoli Sahib during the ongoing centenary celebrations of Guruship Day of Guru Ramdas and Jyoti Jot Diwas of Guru Amardas. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria being felicitated at Gurdwara Baoli Sahib, located at Goindwal Sahib village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. (HT Photo)

Gurdwara Baoli Sahib is located at Goindwal Sahib village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

Addressing the media, Kataria said that the contribution and sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus to save the country’s religious culture and traditions is immortal in history.

“The Sikh Gurus have set an exceptional example of equality by creating the concept of ‘one pangat and one sangat’ (dining together in community kitchen without any discrimination and congregation) where no one is discriminated on any grounds,” the governor mentioned.

“The greatness of the Gurus was such that even Emperor Akbar, who came to Sri Goindwal Sahib, sat on the ground and partook the food from the community kitchen,” he addd.

Speaking about Guru Gobind Singh and the martyrdom of his four sahibzadas (sons), Kataria said no sacrifice could be greater than this sacrifice to save their religion.

The governor said that he prayed for peace, brotherhood and progress of the country and the state before at the gurdwara.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, other office bearers and members of the committee, honoured Kataria who was accompanied by his wife Anita.