Punjab governor: Women’s role in tackling drug abuse indispensable

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit put the spotlight on the indispensable role of women in tackling drug abuse and driving societal progress. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit at an exhibition featuring the drones, weapons, and drug consignments recovered by Punjab Police and the Border Security Force at a border village in Ferozepur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Addressing members of village defence committees and residents at Bareke, a border village 6km from Ferozepur, Purohit praised the strides made by the committees in the border districts in curbing drug trafficking.

The governor announced special rewards for panchayats and individuals who contribute to the recovery of drones and drugs, further boosting community involvement in these efforts.

He underscored the significance of women’s participation, calling it the engine driving the country’s progress.

Purohit urged women to take the bull by the horns in the fight against drug abuse, emphasising that their empowerment is key to the state’s development.

Chief secretary Anurag Verma also commended the village-level defence committees for their instrumental support to the police and BSF in curbing drug trafficking. He highlighted the feedback from these committees in tackling anti-national elements.

During the event, DGP Gaurav Yadav urged the public to help in capturing drones coming from across the border, promising continued support in the ongoing anti-drug campaign.

An exhibition featuring recovered drones, weapons, and drug consignments seized by the Punjab Police and the BSF was also put up.

MLAs Ranbir Singh Bhullar and Fauja Singh Sarari, additional chief secretary K Siva Prasad, divisional commissioner Arun Sekhari, DIG, Ferozepur Range, Ajay Maluja were among those present.

Later, the governor met senior officials of Ferozepur and Fazilka districts.