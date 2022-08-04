Punjab govt extends ‘moong’ procurement date till August 10
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the procurement date of summer moong (green gram) crop on minimum support price (MSP) till August 10.
Divulging details, CM Bhagwant Mann said earlier the procurement of moong crop on MSP in the state was to end on July 31. He said to facilitate the farmers for selling their crop, the state government has decided to extend this procurement season till August 10. Mann said managing director, Markfed, which is state nodal agency for the procurement, has been given necessary directions in this regard.
The CM said the government has also decided to bear the gap up to ₹1,000 per quintal for moong crop sold below MSP to the farmers due to damage in grain. He said that this incentive will be given to all the moong cultivators, including those who have already sold their crop to private players.
The CM said he has already directed the officers to ensure that the process of payment of this gap funding to the concerned farmers is ensured at the earliest.
So far, the state government has purchased 4807 MT of summer moong in the state, the CM said, adding that a payment worth ₹32.23 crore has been released to the farmers for their produce, which amounts to 92.15% of the total payment due, he said.
GST Council categorises all paid ‘sarais’ as hotels, guest houses
The Goods and Services Tax Council has recently categorised all 'sarais' (inns), which charge a tariff from the devotees for accommodation, same as hotels or guest houses or in other words commercial establishments. The hotels, guest houses and 'sarais' which charged up to ₹1,000 per day were exempted from paying the GST. The ambiguity around levy of GST on 'sarais' continues among sections of people.
Kotkapura firing: SIT grills Punjab ex-DGP Saini for 4 hours
Chandigarh : The special investigation team probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing case on Wednesday quizzed former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini for over four hours. Saini appeared before the SIT, led by ADGP LK Yadav, at Punjab's Police Officers' Institute in Sector 32, Chandigarh, and was questioned on various aspects of the Kotkapura case. Saini didn't talk to media as he came out of the building.
Round-the-clock mining on near Pak border: BSF to HC
Chandigarh: The Border Security Force manning international border with Pakistan has told Punjab and Haryana high court that mining activity in the border areas with Pakistan is being undertaken 24 hours a day. The BSF report does not term it illegal mining but adds that “Presence of hundreds of labourers, whose antecedents have not been verified by the local Police, so close to IB is perceived to be a big security hazard.”
ITIHAAS: Helping students know the history of their cities
ITIHAAS, an educational trust working in the field of heritage education, in association with Uttar Pradesh tourism, launched 'Mera Sheher Mera Itihaas' programme at the Residency on Wednesday. The programme, comprising students from ten schools, across middle and senior grades, will progress to more cities and Varanasi and Gorakhpur are next on the agenda. Less than 10% of the students from Lucknow said it was their first visit to the Residency.
Cashless health insurance: Punjab govt sanctions ₹100 cr to clear dues
As government hospitals in Punjab and PGIMER, Chandigarh, stopped treatment of patients under the Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY) due to non-payment of dues by the state government, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said that he has sanctioned ₹100 crore to clear the pending payments under the scheme. Cheema said that the hospital bills will be cleared in a one or two days.
