Punjab govt faces heat over inducting Rajastan-fabricated buses into PRTC fleet

The Punjab government has come under fire from opposition parties after the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) inducted 250 new buses — flagged off by chief minister Bhagwant Mann — that were fabricated in Rajasthan, a move similar to one the AAP leadership had earlier criticised. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had recently flagged off the newly inducted 250 buses that were fabricated in Rajasthan. (HT)

The development has sparked a political row, with opposition leaders accusing the government of hypocrisy and questioning its shift in stance on outsourcing bus body fabrication outside Punjab.

Previously, Bhagwant Mann had targeted the Congress-led government and then transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for getting bus bodies manufactured in Rajasthan instead of supporting local industry. The latest decision, they say, contradicts that position.

Hitting out at the AAP government, Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira posted on X: “CM Bhagwant Mann often made fun of the then Congress government for getting bus bodies fabricated from a private firm of Jaipur while the AamAadmi Party govt has also done the same.”

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, too, hit out at the government, saying: “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann used to shout in Punjab Vidhan Sabha about investigating bus bodies being fabricated from Rajasthan. Today, the same Bhagwant Mann is himself getting buses fabricated in Rajasthan and bringing them to Punjab. Was that a drama back then, or is the truth being hidden now?

No certified fabricators in Punjab

PRTC officials defended the move, stating that Punjab currently does not have any bus body builder certified under central government norms. As per procurement rules, buses must comply with standards such as AIS-052 Bus Body Code and AIS-153, prescribed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

A senior official said that in the absence of certified fabricators within the state, the buses had to be built by accredited manufacturers based in Rajasthan.

Kilometre scheme cited

PRTC managing director Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the buses were procured under the kilometre scheme, where private operators supply and maintain vehicles. He clarified that under this arrangement, fabrication is handled by the contractor, subject to compliance with government norms.

Equipped with safety features

Officials said the buses are fitted with modern safety systems, including panic buttons, vehicle tracking systems (VTS) and CCTV cameras, in line with current regulatory requirements.