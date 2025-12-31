Punjab govt failed to ensure 100 days’ work: BJP’s working prez

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president Ashwani Sharma on Wednesday trained guns at the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, alleging that it had failed to provide the statutory 100 days of employment under the now repealed Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Sharma asked why mandatory social audits under MGNREGA were not conducted in 6,095 gram panchayats in 2024-25 (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, a day after the Punjab assembly unanimously passed a resolution seeking the recall of the Centre’s new rural employment law, Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) Act, which is replacing the MGNREGA, Sharma termed the one-day assembly session a mere “political stunt”.

“The AAP is growing uneasy with the BJP’s rising clout in Punjab,” he said while asking, “What was the point of calling an assembly session against a bill that has already been passed?”

Sharma, who is the Pathankot MLA, further said, “The AAP government and chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann failed to answer why they could not provide 100 days of employment under MGNREGA to lakhs of people from weaker and deprived sections, workers, and Dalit families.”

“By doing so, the CM has not only taken away the guarantee of employment but also snatched bread from the plates of the poor, hurting their dignity and self-respect,” he said.

Sharma said that during the session, the Speaker had allotted limited time, and whatever time was given was repeatedly disrupted by members of the ruling party.

The BJP leader further asked why mandatory social audits under MGNREGA were not conducted in 6,095 gram panchayats in 2024-25, and in 7,389 gram panchayats in 2025-26? He also questioned why no action was taken in 10,653 corruption cases detected by the special audit unit, and why the guilty are being protected. He alleged that MGNREGA workers and their organisations have consistently accused AAP MLAs, MPs, and local leaders of corruption.