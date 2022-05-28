Punjab govt hikes rates of group insurance scheme
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has increased the rates of group insurance scheme (GIS) for government employees by almost four times.
An official spokesperson said in case of death or retirement, an employee was paid ₹15,000 to ₹1.2 lakh. This has now been increased to ₹60,000 and ₹4.8 lakh. This decision will come into force from January 1, 2023.
Divulging details, the spokesperson said ₹120 per month is deducted from the salary of ‘Group A’ officials and in case of retirement or death, ₹1.2 lakh is paid. From January 1, 2023, the deduction will be ₹480 per month and the payment will be ₹4.8 lakh, he said.
Similarly, for ‘Group B’ employees, the ₹240 will be deducted per month against ₹60 and the payment will be ₹2.4 lakh instead of ₹60,000.
For ‘Group C’ employees, ₹120 will be deducted as GIS contribution and he/she will be paid ₹1.2 lakh in case of retirement or death.
For ‘Group D’ employees, ₹60 per month will be deducted and the payment will be ₹60,000, the spokesperson added.
The spokesperson further said that the rates of group insurance scheme had not been revised since 1990 and now this decision has been taken due to increase in salaries of employees after the implementation of Pay Commission.
-
Cane farmers demand dues, block rail tracks in Amritsar
Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday laid siege to rail tracks on the Amritsar-Delhi rail route at Baba Bakala, 40km from Amritsar, over non-release of sugarcane dues by Rana Sugar Mill at Butter Sivian village. The agitating farmers blocked the rail tracks for over four hours till the administration intervened and assured that the mill owners will clear the dues soon.
-
Ludhiana double murder: Another contract killer arrested, one on the run
Ludhiana Police have made another arrest in the Ludhiana double murder case, wherein a 67-year-old retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his 63-year-old wife Sushpinder Kaur were done to death at their house at Street No 2 of GTB Nagar in Jamalpur area on the Chandigarh road on May 25. Son of the victim, Harmeet Singh Mani hired three contract killer for ₹2.5 lakh to kill his father. Hearing the noise Sushpinder Kaur woke up and raised the alarm.
-
Women’s Issues Redressal Day: DM lends ear to harried women citizens
The district administration observed 'women's issues redressal day' on Friday. “I never thought that I would get possession of my house under Shehri Gareeb Awas Yojna so easily. I have been trying for it for the last 10 months. Thanks to the DM who made it possible,” said Phoolmati Sonkar, one of the women whose issue was dealt with on the day. DM Abhishek Prakash said that on the day around 66 complaints were received.
-
Sacked Punjab health minister Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody
Mohali: A Mohali court on Friday sent sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody on graft charges. On May 25, Dr Singla, along with his OSD Pardeep Kumar, were arrested on corruption charges after chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him as he was accused of demanding a 1% commission in tenders and purchases by his department. Singla's OSD, too, has been remanded to judicial custody till June 10.
-
Amritsar-Kolkata corridor: Two sarpanches, JE among 17 booked for embezzlement of panchayat funds
The Punjab vigilance bureau has booked 17 persons and 10 firms for misappropriation of panchayat funds received for the acquisition of land in five villages of Patiala district for the Amritsar-Kolkata Integrated Corridor Project. The VB said the accused embezzled compensation amount received for the purchase of over 1,100 acres of land at Akari, Sehra, Sehri, Takhtumajra and Pabra villages, falling under the Ghanaur assembly segment in Rajpura tehsil of the district.
