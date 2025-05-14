Punjab: Govt installs new signboards with Mann’s image outside rebranded Ayushman Kendras

The Punjab government has installed new directional signboards bearing the image of chief minister Bhagwant Mann outside all Union government-run Ayushman Arogya Kendras across the state.The move comes months after the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre, agreeing to rebrand its Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) as Ayushman Arogya Kendras to restore funding under the National Health Mission (NHM). According to sources, the health department has installed two signboards at each location, with an estimated cost of ₹ 4,850 per signboard. (HT Photo)

According to sources, the health department has installed two signboards at each location, with an estimated cost of ₹4,850 per signboard. The purpose, officials say, is to help people easily locate and access the health facilities.

Earlier, the Union ministry of health and family welfare had halted NHM funds to Punjab, citing objections to the state-specific branding of centrally funded clinics. Following the MoU, the Punjab government rebranded 628 out of 881 AACs as Ayushman Arogya Kendras and removed Mann’s image from clinic buildings. However, with the installation of these new signboards outside the premises of Ayushman Kendras, the state has reintroduced Mann’s image in the public view near the health centres.

A senior health official said, “The decision has been taken by the state government. Following orders, we have installed directional signboards outside all Ayushman Arogya Kendras and Aam Aadmi Clinics. This will help people locate the health centres.”

Before the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, these centres were known as health and wellness centres under a central government initiative.