Punjab govt, not private players, will run water supply project: Nijjar
Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said that World Bank-funded canal water supply projects coming up in Punjab will be run by the state government and will not be handed over to private players, as being alleged by some farm leaders.
While launching a five-day stir against water pollution on Thursday, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan had alleged that the government was in the process to privatise water supply by entering into agreements with corporate houses at the behest of the World Bank.
Nijjar, who was in Ludhiana to review ongoing projects, said that the state government is working on the 24x7 canal-based water supply projects in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala. He clarified that the World Bank-backed project is a public utility service and the facilities will not be handed over to private players.
“People should not get misled. These are public utility services and the government will run the operations, not private players. We are also working to deal with pollution in water bodies,” he said.
BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) is holding the agitation at 16 places in the state including Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Sangrur. It includes a major protest at Daudhar village in Moga where Punjab’s first central water treatment plant has been set up with assistance of the World Bank to supply clean drinking water to 85 villages of the district.
Ugrahan on Thursday had alleged that the government was allowing the industry to pollute groundwater by dumping untreated waste, and was now planning to sell the treated water at hefty rates to people under the garb of the water supply project by handing over its operations to private players.
-
Retired IPS officer, 2 other Punjab cops get 3-year jail in 1992 disappearance case
A special CBI court on Friday convicted and awarded three-year jail term to three Punjab Police officials, including a retired IPS officer, while acquitting five others in a case of kidnapping and disappearance that dates back to 1992. The trio has been identified as Balkar Singh (62), who retired as the inspector general, Special Task Force, Punjab, Udham Singh (75) and Sahib Singh (52). Sahib Singh is still serving in police.
-
Students battle genetic disorders, attain exceptional scores in CBSE exams
Two students battling genetic disorders overcame exceptional challenges to score well in the CBSE exams. Niramay Khimasia, a class 12 student at Somaiya School, Vidyavihar campus, Ghatkopar, who has been battling muscular dystrophy since birth, scored an impressive 83.6% in the commerce stream. Maitreyi Bhosekar,15, a student of Orchid The International School, Thane, has overcome exceptional challenges to score 73.6% in class 10 exams. Despite restricted movements, Khimasia managed to write the board exams himself.
-
Man killed after driver runs truck over him in Geeta Colony, probe underway to nab suspect
Police have booked an unidentified driver for allegedly running his truck over a 55-year-old man near the sub-divisional magistrate's office in Geeta Colony on Thursday night, said officials on Friday. Kumar was immediately taken to nearby Dr Hedgewar Hospital by some passersby, where the doctors declared him dead. Kumar worked as a typist at the SDM office, said police.
-
2 brothers beaten up for objecting to public drinking in Delhi’s Shahdara
A 25-year-old man and his brother were beaten up by a two-three men in Shahdara on Wednesday night when the duo objected to one of the men drinking and smoking in public outside a toilet. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.
-
Four men break into ATM in Najafgarh, make off with ₹6.4 lakh
Four unidentified men with their faces muffled and heads covered broke into the ATM booth of a nationalised bank in Mitraon village near Najafgarh in south-west Delhi, cut open the cash dispensing machine and decamped with the cash unit containing ₹6.40 lakh in the early hours of Friday, police said. On June 15, a similar theft of ₹20 lakh by four men was reported from a kiosk in upscale Satya Niketan in south Delhi.
