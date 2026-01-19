Punjab govt orders removal of unclaimed, confiscated vehicles from city areas

Chandigarh: Local government minister Sanjeev Arora has ordered systematic removal and relocation of all scrapped, abandoned, unclaimed and confiscated vehicles lying in police station premises and other government lands within city limits to designated yards outside urban areas. The Punjab government has issued comprehensive instructions to shift all scrapped, unclaimed, and seized vehicles lying in police stations and other government lands within city limits to designated yards outside urban areas.

This step is part of the Punjab government’s broader urban governance reforms aimed at improving public safety, sanitation, traffic management, and optimal utilisation of public infrastructure.

The minister said all such vehicles parked in police stations, traffic police yards, municipal properties and along city roads for prolonged periods shall be shifted to identified vehicle yards located outside city limits within 30 days.

Joint teams of the police department, municipal corporations, traffic police and district administration have been directed to conduct an immediate survey, prepare a detailed inventory, and ensure time-bound execution of this order.

Arora said the presence of large numbers of scrapped and confiscated vehicles within city limits has created multiple civic and administrative challenges.

The minister said the action is fully aligned with existing legal provisions — Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and Punjab Municipal Corporation Act.

All relocated vehicles will be sent only to authorised vehicle scrap yards and recycling facilities, strictly following pollution control and environmental norms, he said.