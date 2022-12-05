Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Govt school library restorer booked for raping Class 10 student

Punjab: Govt school library restorer booked for raping Class 10 student

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:14 PM IST

Ludhiana district education officer lodges complaint after departmental probe against absconding accused

A library restorer in a government school at a village in Jagraon sub division of Ludhiana district was has been booked for raping a student of Class 10.
A library restorer in a government school at a village in Jagraon sub division of Ludhiana district was has been booked for raping a student of Class 10. (Representative image)
By Tarsem Singh Deogan

A library restorer in a government school at a village in Jagraon sub division of Ludhiana district was booked for raping a student of Class 10.

Acting on the complaint of Ludhiana district education officer (DEO) Jaswinder Kaur, a case was registered against the accused, Mandeep Singh of Adarsh Colony in Jagraon, at the Sadar police station on Sunday.

In her statement, Jaswinder Kaur said a departmental probe was initiated against the accused after the victim’s complaint

The probe found the accused guilty following which the DEO wrote to the Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) to register a first information report (FIR).

Inspector Harjinder Singh, the station house officer (SHO) at Sadar police station, said the case was registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A search is on for the absconding accused.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

