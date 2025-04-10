Punjab: Govt schools outperform others as PSEB class 5 results out

The government schools outshone other institutions in the class 5 results of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Wednesday. While 99.56% students of the government schools got promoted, 99.50% students in the non-government schools cleared the exams. At the same time, the fairer sex once again outperformed boys as 99.55% girls and 99.48% boys passed the examination. The results, according to SCERT officials, were shared with the students during the parent-teacher meetings in their respective schools on March 30. The consolidated results were declared on Wednesday.

A total of 3,00,575 students appeared in the class 5 examination, out of which 2,99,204 candidates passed with the overall 99.54% percentage. As many as 1,710 candidates were held back.

Out of 1,42,481 girl candidates, 1,41,844 got promoted while 230 were held. On other hand, out of the 1,58,018 boys, 1,57,206 were through and 970 got flunked.

SCERT assistant director (examination) Anand Gupta said many students got all the answers right, scoring 500 out of 500 marks.

A total of 2,927 children with special needs appeared for the exam, out of which 2,896 students passed with the overall percentage 98.94%. Among them were 1,755 boys, out of whom 1,741 boys were promoted with an overall pass percentage of 99.20%. In the said category, 1,153 out of 1,169 girl candidates passed with an overall pass percentage of 98.63%. As many as 17 boys and 18 girls were held back.

“No examination fee was charged from any student or school this year,” Gupta added.