Punjab govt sends IPS officer Duggal back to Telangana

The Punjab government on Saturday sent back Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vikram Jeet Duggal to his parent cadre of Telangana.

A 2007-batch officer of the deputy inspector general (DIG) rank, Duggal was brought to Punjab through inter-cadre deputation by the previous government under Captain Amarinder Singh.

As per orders issued on September 30, he has been asked to report immediately to the Telangana government.

Duggal, who belongs to Punjab, was considered close to director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, who has gone on a one-month leave after the change in dispensation in the state.

The IPS officer held the post of senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Sangrur, Amritsar Rural and Patiala, and posted as the Amritsar police commissioner a couple of months back. After Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the chief minister, he was immediately removed from that post.

Four senior cops transferred

The state government on Saturday also transferred four senior police officers, including two SSPs.

The orders state that Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer Navjot Mahal will now be the SSP, Mohali. The incumbent, Satinder Singh, has been posted as the SSP, Jalandhar Rural, removing Naveen Singla.

Meanwhile, Inderbir Singh has been posted as the DIG, Ferozepur, in place of Shive Verma. The orders regarding postings of Singla and Verma will be issued separately, the Saturday order states.