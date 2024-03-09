Punjab govt spent 5.78cr on publicity last year: RTI

The Punjab government has spent ₹7 crore on promotions in Ludhiana district in the last two years, with a major chunk of ₹5.78 crore expenditure incurred in 2023, according to information revealed through RTI. A hoarding of chief minister Bhagwant Mann at the Jagraon bridge in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

Data obtained through the RTI reveals that from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, the Ludhiana district incurred expenses of about ₹1.33 crore on hoardings and promotions. Subsequently, from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, the expenditure surged to ₹5.78 crore, primarily allocated to hoardings, and printing of state government advertisements for promotions.

Sanjeev Kumar, a city resident, expressed dismay over the hefty expenditure on promotions, saying, “The amount spent on advertisements is substantial. With this money, the government could address pressing issues such as hiring more police personnel and clearing the pending salaries of class-4 employees. Last year alone, Ludhiana district spent ₹5.77 crore on advertisements. The monthly advertising expenditure for the entire Punjab must be astronomical. I urge state government to utilise public funds judiciously, considering the urgent need for job creation and financial assistance.”

Ashwani Sahota, chairman of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, echoed similar views, criticising the government’s “lavish spending” on advertisements, while employees struggle to receive their salaries on time.

Sahota urged the government to prioritise timely disbursement of salaries and exercise prudence in managing public finances.

City resident Jagjot Singh said, “Every second poster and hoarding is of the chief minister and I request the state government that rather than spending these amount of promotions, they should upgrade the Ludhiana civil hospital, playgrounds for children, hire government employees and help the senior citizens.”

MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said, “The AAP government seems to prioritise advertising over actual work on the ground. If they were truly effective in their actions, there would be no need for such extensive advertising expenditures. It’s crucial for the state government to allocate funds towards practical assistance for the people, addressing their actual needs.”

Jaspal Singh, another city resident said, “The discrepancy between the government’s expenditure on promotions and the delayed payment of salaries highlights the need for fiscal responsibility and equitable allocation of resources. State government should pump money into the education and health sector and eventually increase the number of government jobs among the people”.

Malvinder Singh Kang, AAP Spokesperson stated, “While I may not have specific details regarding the exact amount spent, the state government is striving to undertake initiatives for public’s welfare. Efforts are being made to minimise expenditures, aiming to bolster the economy and ensure effective utilisation of resources.”