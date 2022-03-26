{Punjab govt to get tough with traders buying grain from other states: Minister
Chandigarh
With the wheat procurement scheduled to commence from April 1, the government on Friday decided to crack down on traders attempting to purchase the grain at cheaper rates from other states and resell it in Punjab at MSP.
State’s food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said that MSP is meant for farmers, and not for traders, who cheat the farmers.
“The director general of police had been asked to put up nakas along the border of Punjab and check all wheat-laden trucks entering the state. He also appealed to farmers, NGOs and the general public to assist the state government in identifying any person attempting to illegally sell wheat in mandis,” the minister said.
On the preparations, Kataruchak said that all arrangements are in place with more than 2,300 mandis set up for smooth procurement.
The state has received adequate gunny bags and there is no labour shortage this time.
Transportation has also been taken care of, he added.
Kataruchak appealed to the farmers to get ripened grain to the mandis so that no time is wasted in drying it before purchase.
He asked procurement agencies to purchase every grain and ensure that farmers do not face any problem in the mandis.
