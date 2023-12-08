close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt to open 100 new Aam Aadmi Clinics: Mann

Punjab govt to open 100 new Aam Aadmi Clinics: Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 08, 2023 08:10 AM IST

Chairing a meeting to review the working of health and family welfare department here, the chief minister said the state government has opened 664 AACs, where 84 essential drugs and more than 40 diagnostics have been made available to people free of cost

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government would open 100 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) for providing quality health care services to the people.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File Photo)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File Photo)

Chairing a meeting to review the working of health and family welfare department here, the chief minister said the state government has opened 664 AACs, where 84 essential drugs and more than 40 diagnostics have been made available to people free of cost.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“AACs are acting as a cornerstone to revamp the healthcare system in the state. More than 80 lakh patients have been benefited in such clinics so far,” he added.

Mann asked the officers to expedite the process to operationalise the upcoming medical colleges in the state. “In 75 years of independence, only three medical colleges have been opened in the state. In the coming one year, five more medical colleges will be opened in Punjab,” he said.

The officers also asked to ensure that people were being provided quality health services by all means.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out