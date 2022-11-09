Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt to seek corporate support in fight against TB

Punjab govt to seek corporate support in fight against TB

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 11:12 PM IST

Punjab health, family welfare department has conducted a state-level meeting of almost 40 business houses of the state and appealed them to enroll themselves as Ni-kshay Mitras

Health department has organised a two-day workshop at the MGSIPA Chandigarh with an aim to eradicate TB by bringing down the new incidences of TB cases by more than 80%. (HT file photo)
Health department has organised a two-day workshop at the MGSIPA Chandigarh with an aim to eradicate TB by bringing down the new incidences of TB cases by more than 80%. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Wednesday said that eight districts of Punjab have already received “bronze category” certification for eradicating tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, and the Punjab health and family welfare department has set an aim to get five more districts in “silver category” while three more in bronze category during the next year. Revealing this, the minister said for the year 2022-23, department has set a target to identify and treat 70,000 patients.

He said that department has organised a two-day workshop at the MGSIPA Chandigarh with an aim to eradicate TB by bringing down the new incidences of TB cases by more than 80%.

Jauramajra said that this workshop has been organised as a part of the nationwide efforts by the Union ministry of health and family welfare and the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) to find, test and treat more and more TB cases by actively collaborating with stake-holders, private sector, patients and communities to measure progress and identify gaps for course correction. Jauramajra further said the department has recently conducted a state-level meeting of almost 40 business houses of the state and appealed them to enroll themselves as “Ni-kshay Mitras”, which is part of a government initiative to treat TB patients. He instructed the district tuberculosis officers (DTOs) to get in touch with the interested corporates and take this initiative further. The minister reiterated that the target of TB elimination may seem huge and difficult but with collective efforts it would be achieved, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out