The decision to waive the power bill arrears of domestic consumers having up to 2kW load usage was taken in the Punjab cabinet meeting on Wednesday. (HT FIle)
chandigarh news

Punjab govt to waive 1,200 cr worth power bill arrears

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced to waive the power bill arrears of domestic consumers with up to 2kW load usage
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:28 AM IST

In a significant decision to provide succor to the economically weaker sections of society, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced to waive the outstanding bills of domestic electricity consumers with up to 2kW load usage.

Acceding to the long-pending demand of people whose electricity connections were snapped for non-payment of bills, the cabinet decided that the government will now pay arrears due towards individual defaulters. The government will have to bear a burden of 1,200 crore to fulfil this announcement, said a government spokesperson.

This decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi at chief minister’s office on Wednesday morning.

During the deliberations, the chief minister also emphasised the need to rationalise the electricity production cost in Punjab besides popularising the concept of greenfield solar projects as they are more environment-friendly and affordable as compared to conventional thermal power plants.

He also underlined the need to review the power purchase agreements with various private power plants from the point of financial viability and economic sustainability.

