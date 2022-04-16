Punjab govt transfers 17 IPS officers
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 17 IPS and a Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer.
Among the IPS officers who have been shuffled is the DIG of the newly formed Anti-Gangster Task Force, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who has been transferred and posted as the DIG of Rupnagar Range, replacing Arun Kumar Mittal, who will now be IGP Crime Bureau of Investigation (BoI), Chandigarh..
Bhullar was posted as DIG, AGTF, by transferring him from commissioner of police, Ludhiana, a day after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced setting up the new wing to take on the gangsters. The posting has created lot of noise in the police circles as the officer has been known for getting important field postings throughout his career.
Naunihal Singh has been posted as, IGP, personnel, with additional charge of PAP-II and disaster management at Jalandhar, whereas Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was awaiting posting, will now been IG, headquarters, considered an important post in police affairs.
S Bhoopathi has been posted as DIG, Jalandhar range, whereas Rahul S will be DIG, administration. Jagdale Nilambri has been posted as DIG, cyber crime, whereas Patil Ketan Baliram has been transferred as AIG, training.
Gaurav Garg has been posted as AIG, crime in BoI, Akhil Chaudhary as AIG, personnel-III, Amneet Kaundal as AIG, counter-intelligence, Kanwardeep Kaur as AIG, personnel-II, Deepak Pareek as AIG, personnel-I, Sachin Gupta as AIG, intelligence, Varun Kumar as AIG, intelligence, Satinder Singh as commandant, ISTC, Kapurthala, Narinder Bhargav as AIG Crime, BoI, Ludhiana.
PPS officer Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, who was AIG, counter-intelligence, has been posted as commandant, 7th battalion, PAP, Jalandhar.
PGTI Players Championship 2022: In-form Yuvraj Sandhu walks away with title
Chandigarh's Yuvraj Singh Sandhu continued his red-hot form with his third title win in five months at the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 presented at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. Yuvraj (70-67-65-69), playing at his home course, shot a resolute three-under 69 in the final round to end up with a one-stroke victory at 17-under 271. Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah last round 70 saw him claim the runner-up position at 16-under 272.
For UP urban development minister, speed is of the essence as cleanliness campaign gets going
Soon after taking charge as cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Kumar Sharma had made an interesting remark. It has been just a fortnight since Arvind Kumar Sharma took charge as UP urban development minister. A 60-day special drive has been launched. Besides, 24x7 control rooms, 202 WhatsApp groups and toll-free helpline (18001800101) have been set up. A detailed government order regarding the need to ensure cleanliness and fixing accountability has been issued.
Teen arrested for attacks on elderly Sikh tourist, two others in New York
New York: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested and faces hate crime charges for hVernon Douglas of Brownsville'salleged involvement in attacks on three Sikh men in Queens here, including the brutal assault of an elderly Sikh tourist early this month, that was condemned as “deeply disturbing” by the Consulate General of India. 70-year-old Nirmal Singh fled the scene on foot and the incident was taken over by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.
French designer hails ODOP, explores possibility of MoU
French textile artist Isabella Moulin on Friday applauded the state government's 'one district one product' (ODOP) scheme and appreciated Lucknow's famous 'chikankari' and 'zari-zardozi'. Moulin is on a visit to India to explore the potential of weavers in Uttar Pradesh and bilateral cooperation between India and France. The state government had launched the ODOP scheme in January 2018 to promote indigenous products.
Delhiwale: Your summertime indulgence
Why can't he share his recipe with us? Aqeel Ahmad turns his head towards the blurry bazaar crowd, smiles like an enigmatic visionary and says nothing. A very special institution, he is the vendor of the most exclusive drink in the Walled City. To be sure, there is no dearth of drinks in the area's summertime lanes. But all these nooks and corners are mostly lined with shacks selling red sherbet.
